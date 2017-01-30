Union man dies after accident

FAIRBORN — A Union man died Monday morning as a result of a three-vehicle accident on Interstate 675 North near State Route 444.

According to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Richard Hypes, 48, of Union was driving a Cadillac CTS southbound on I-675 shortly after 7 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle, crossed the center median and was struck by a northbound Dodge Ram driven by Antonio Ruiz, 63, of Fairborn.

A third driver, William Brown, 37, of Bellbrook, swerved to avoid the crash and clipped the back of Hypes’ vehicle, according to the state patrol.

Hypes was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the patrol. Ruiz, who was wearing a seatbelt according to the release, was taken to Soin Hospital in Beavercreek where he was treated for minor injuries. Brown, who was also wearing a seatbelt the patrol said, was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

OSHP, which is still investigating, said alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Greene County News

Greene County News report compiled by Scott Halasz.

