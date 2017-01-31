Historic Photo of the Month

ENGLEWOOD — Younger people may find it hard to understand how people managed without air conditioning.

Since people dressed in their best black clothing to attend funerals, in summer these occasions were often uncomfortably, if not unbearably, hot. Mourners attending funerals often used the hand fans provided by the funeral home to stir the air around them.

Funeral Director James Churchill, who for many years operated the Churchill Funeral Home at the corner of W. National Road and Walnut Street, in the building now occupied by the Abracadabra Hair Salon, supplied this fan. Several years ago, Paul and Betty Rike donated it to the Randolph Township Historical Society.

After a short business meeting, Englewood Funeral Director Bill Kindred is scheduled to speak to the Society, discussing changes in funeral customs over the years. Everyone is welcome to attend at 1 p.m. on Feb. 8 at the History Center, 114 Valleyview Dr., Englewood, and stay for refreshments afterward.

This hand fan from the former Churchill Funeral home in Englewood was donated to the Randolph Township Historical Society by Paul and Betty Rike. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Historic.jpg This hand fan from the former Churchill Funeral home in Englewood was donated to the Randolph Township Historical Society by Paul and Betty Rike. Photo by Kay Dawson, RTHS

Relief from the heat