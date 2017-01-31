Englewood soliciting public comment

ENGLEWOOD — Englewood’s consulting engineers will provide a presentation and answer questions regarding a draft proposal to soften the city’s water at the regularly scheduled meeting, February 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Council is anxious to hear from affected citizens. No decisions have yet been made. The plant will require an approximately three million dollar investment in addition to yearly operation and maintenance expenses.

Water bills will reflect the additional service costs. While most Englewood residents have home water softeners, some may prefer city-wide, central service.

Staff Report

Reach the City of Englewood at (937) 836-5106.

