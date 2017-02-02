Athletes sign Letters of Intent

CLAYTON — Four Northmont athletes Wednesday signed Letters of Intent on National Signing Day, which usually falls on the first Wednesday in February.

One athlete, Ryanne Stoffel, signed a Letter of Intent in late January to play volleyball at Rio Grande University. During her senior year she played in 74 games with 52 kills, 27 services aces, 467 assists, 26 blocks and 161 digs.

Matt Bridenbaugh signed with Cincinnati Christian University to play volleyball.

Logan Zerkle signed with Urbana University to play football. His senior year Zerkle had 13 pass receptions for 187 yards with two touchdowns.

Nicholas Winchester also signed with Urbana University to play football. His senior season Winchester made seven of seven field goal attempts, his longest from 50 yards, and made 20 of 24 extra point attempts. He punted the ball 44 times for a conference leading 1,589 yards averaging 36.1 yards per punt, his longest a 69 yard punt and pinned opponents inside their 20 yard line a total of 11 times. He also had 47 kickoffs averaging 56.8 yards per kick with 29 touchbacks. He was named Second Team West Division of the Greater Western Ohio Conference.

Jon Sherman, a 6-foot, 1-inch, 286 pound offensive lineman, signed with Ohio Northern University to play football. Sharman was named First Team West Division in the Greater Western Ohio Conference. Sherman is a peer tutor, along with Matt Bridenbaugh and works in Ms. Espy’s class supporting students that need additional help. He wanted his signing picture to be with the students, and staff of this class.

Front row left to right: Rio Grande Coach Billina Donaldson, Mother Penny Stoffel, Ryanne, and Father Mike Stoffel. Back Row Left to right: Rio Grande asst. Coach Morgan Daniels, Sister Genna Stoffel, Sister Isabel Stoffel and Brother Tom Stoffel. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_RyanneStoffel.jpg Front row left to right: Rio Grande Coach Billina Donaldson, Mother Penny Stoffel, Ryanne, and Father Mike Stoffel. Back Row Left to right: Rio Grande asst. Coach Morgan Daniels, Sister Genna Stoffel, Sister Isabel Stoffel and Brother Tom Stoffel. Contributed photo Left to right seated: Mother, Jennifer Bridenbaugh, Matt, and father Stefan Bridenbaugh. Standing: Northmont Coach Jim Smith. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_MattBridenbaugh.jpg Left to right seated: Mother, Jennifer Bridenbaugh, Matt, and father Stefan Bridenbaugh. Standing: Northmont Coach Jim Smith. Contributed photo Seated left to right: Step-father Glen August, mother Amy August, Logan, father Jim Zerkle. Standing: Coach Mark Mays, Head Coach Tony Broering, Coach John Brands, Coach Shane Kincer, and Brother Nick Zerkle. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_LoganZerkle.jpg Seated left to right: Step-father Glen August, mother Amy August, Logan, father Jim Zerkle. Standing: Coach Mark Mays, Head Coach Tony Broering, Coach John Brands, Coach Shane Kincer, and Brother Nick Zerkle. Contributed photo Seated left to right: Brother Jacob, Sister Emma, mother Karen, Nick and father Todd Winchester. Standing: Assistant Football Coaches Mark Mays, John Brands, Head Coach Tony Broering, Coach Shane Kincer. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_NickWinchester.jpg Seated left to right: Brother Jacob, Sister Emma, mother Karen, Nick and father Todd Winchester. Standing: Assistant Football Coaches Mark Mays, John Brands, Head Coach Tony Broering, Coach Shane Kincer. Contributed photo Seated left to right, mother Lori, Jon and father Randy Sherman. Standing left to right, Teacher Aide Sandra Huff, Hope Riley, Abby Webb, Hailey Myers, Teacher Diana Espy grandmother Cathie Issacs, Miracle Alves, Aurora Boykin, Christian Johnson and Emma Aldous. Back row standing, Christian Blasko, Grandfather, Jim Sherman, Sister Rachel Sherman and Peer Tutor Matt Bridenbaugh. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_JonSherman1.jpg Seated left to right, mother Lori, Jon and father Randy Sherman. Standing left to right, Teacher Aide Sandra Huff, Hope Riley, Abby Webb, Hailey Myers, Teacher Diana Espy grandmother Cathie Issacs, Miracle Alves, Aurora Boykin, Christian Johnson and Emma Aldous. Back row standing, Christian Blasko, Grandfather, Jim Sherman, Sister Rachel Sherman and Peer Tutor Matt Bridenbaugh. Contributed photo