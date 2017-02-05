Police shoot man at abandoned hotel

ENGLEWOOD — Police are investigating a shooting in Englewood.

Crews were called to 1212 E. Main Street around 3:45 p.m. Sunday on reports of shots fired.

Police say a man discharged a firearm in the former Englewood Inn. The suspect was approached by an officer and the two of them struggled.

According to Englewood Sgt. Mike Lang, the officer located the man who was suspected of discharging a firearm at the hotel earlier in the day and the man refused to obey officer orders. The man was allegedly armed at the time. The officer fired at least one round and struck the suspect, who was transported to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.

An officer assistance call was announced but was canceled shortly after, but Clayton Police responded to assist along with other Englewood officers.

Lang said the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation would handle the investigation of the shooting incident.

The officer was not hurt.

No word on what charges the suspect faces.

Photo courtesy WDTN