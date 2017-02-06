Academic Challenge team wins 4th title

VAN WERT — The Northmont Academic Challenge team captured their fourth tournament championship of the year by winning the Van Wert Invitational in dominant fashion.

The team posted a perfect 6-0 record, including a 475-125 win over the host team before matching up with St. Mary’s in the tournament championship. The Bolts got off to a quick start and easily rolled to the win by a score of 555-40.

Senior captain Kara Combs scored 125 points per game to lead the field by a whopping 73 points per game (second highest scorer had 52.14 ppg). The Northmont team consisted of senior Combs, juniors Ryan Laing and Caitlin Hoyng, and 8th grader Samantha Street, who scored 8 points per game as the only middle school player in the field.

Northmont will host the Western Ohio History Bowl at Northmont High School on Saturday, February 11 before heading to Solon High School in Cleveland for a two-day tournament on February 18 and 19.

Northmont Academic Challenge team, left to right: Ryan Laing, Caitlin Hoyng, Kara Combs, and Samantha Street. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_NACteam-1.jpg Northmont Academic Challenge team, left to right: Ryan Laing, Caitlin Hoyng, Kara Combs, and Samantha Street. Contributed photo

Reach the Northmont Academic Challenge Team by contacting David Jones: djones@northmontschools.com

