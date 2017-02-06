Police give update on shooting

ENGLEWOOD — The man shot Sunday by an Englewood police officer, 41-year-old Shelly Porter III, died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

During a press conference Monday just after 1 p.m., Englewood Sgt. Mike Lang addressed the media about the events that led up to the shooting.

Officer Timothy Corcoran fired on Porter, who was armed, after Porter refused to follow orders. After a short physical altercation Corcoran was forced to defend himself, according to Lang.

Corcoran first came in contact with Porter in the parking lot of the Hampton Inn. Lang said Porter was acting suspicious because he was not dressed appropriately for the weather and was hanging out in the parking lot of a hotel where he was not a registered guest.

“During that encounter the officer learned that the suspect had been staying over at the Motel 6, but had apparently checked out prior to that,” Lang stated. “Nothing else happened in the contact and the officer left the area and the suspect when on his way.”

Later in the day around 2:30 p.m. Englewood Police received a call from Motel 6 reporting criminal damaging to a room that had obviously been caused by gunfire, according to Lang.

“There were shell casings in the room as well as evidence of shots being fired from the hotel room, across the buildings into another building at the hotel,” Lang said. “The room had been rented out by the suspect who had been seen in the area prior to the shooting taking place.”

Porter, who was now known to be armed from the Motel 6 incident, was spotted by Corcoran around 3:30 p.m. as he was on patrol searching the area at the now vacant Englewood Inn at 1212 S. Main St.

“The suspect was armed and refused to obey verbal orders and a physical altercation broke out ultimately leading up to the officer having to fire his weapon in defense of his life,” Lang said.

Porter was transported to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment but has since died.

Lang said the criminal investigation has been turned over to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation thanks to the cooperation of Attorney General Mike DeWine. Englewood will handle the internal investigation of the shooting.

“At this point the big thing that we need to get across is that we are 100 percent in support of our officer’s actions,” Lang said. “That is a situation that no officer wants to find themselves in, but is always trained to respond to, and that is exactly what our officer did yesterday.”

A long investigation into the incident still lies ahead that police will want to release to the public, but the case first must go through the Ohio BCI investigation and the evidence would then be presented to a Montgomery County Grand jury, which is standard procedure in all officer involved shooting investigations.

Englewood has body camera footage of the shooting, but due to the BCI investigation of the incident that footage cannot be released at this time, according to Lang.

Corcoran will remain on paid administrative leave until the investigation is completed. He has been a police officer for almost 17 years, 10 with Englewood.

Porter is an individual Englewood Police have had dealings with in the past.

“The suspect has a lengthy criminal history as well as previous arrests by our department and previous contacts by our department,” Lang stated.

Englewood charged Porter with receiving stolen property when he was arrested in 2015 for being in a stolen vehicle. His other arrests were outside of Englewood’s jurisdiction so Lang declined to give specifics about those charges.

Sgt. Mike Lang addresses the media during a press conference early Monday afternoon regarding the shooting Sunday at the now vacant Englewood Inn. Shelly Porter III

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

