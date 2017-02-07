NJROTC takes 3rd place in Chicago

CHICAGO, IL — Saturday the Northmont High School Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC) traveled to Chicago, IL to compete in the Chicagoland Drill team competition.

After performing in all six marching events Northmont marched off of the drill deck with 3015 points to earn the Third Place overall trophy, and only seven points behind the second place overall unit from Zion Benton, IL. East Aurora placed first overall with 3173 points.

The Thunderbolts won trophies for the following team events: academics, first place; unarmed IDR, third place; unarmed exhibition, third place, armed IDR, fourth place; armed exhibition, second place; personal inspection, third place; color guard, third place; NS1 Squad drill, first place; freshman drill, first place; along with individual awards in academics, Cadets Taylor Evans, third place; Jacob Marshall, second place and Mark Wood, first place.

The highlight of the drill meet is the knockout events. Nearly 500 cadets flooded the drill deck, lining up in a large military formation, and executing stationary drill for individual precision, with more than ten judges swarming through the formation “knocking them out” for failure to execute the movement precisely, until the last man or woman is standing. When the smoke cleared, Northmont Cadet, Gwen Landes placed sixth in unarmed knockout; in armed knockout, cadets Gwen Landes and Taylor Evans placed fifth and second respectfully.

Nineteen schools competed in the drill meet. In addition to Northmont, the schools were; Bloom, Chicago Heights, IL, Curie, Chicago, IL, Proviso East, Maywood, IL, UIC, Chicago, IL, Portage, Portage, IN, Juarez, Chicago, IL, North Chicago, North Chicago, IL, Pritzker, Chicago, IL, Michigan City, Michigan City, IN, Taft, Cincinnati, OH, Bloom Trail, Chicago Heights, IL, Richards, Oak Lawn, IL, Proviso West, Hillside, IL, Zion Benton, Zion, IL, Rickover, Chicago, IL, East Aurora, Aurora, IL, Freeport, Freeport, IL and Wheeling, Wheeling, IL.

The Thunderbolts will next compete on February 25 at the Pike Drill Meet in Indianapolis.

The Northmont Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps poses with their 3rd place trophy at the Chicagoland Drill competition. Contributed photo