Turner makes 100th blood donation

DAYTON — Englewood donor Diana Turner had shopping for her daughter’s wedding dress on her mind when she visited the Dayton Community Blood Center on Tuesday, Jan. 31 for her milestone 100th lifetime donation.

She also had an image of her dad Paul Martin gazing down on her from the “Wall of Fame” in the Donor Café. But he was not the only person who inspired her to become a donor and endure as a “Donor for Life.”

“I was working at Siebenthaler’s,” she said. “My friend Karen would talk about going down here to give. She would go every eight weeks. My dad would give every eight weeks, so he was an example too!”

Diana’s dad Paul Martin is a dedicated blood donor and supporter of CBC. He was best known for captaining teams in the LifeLeader program and received CBC’s Award of Distinction in 1991.

“I knew I was getting close,” Diana said about reaching the milestone. “It feels good. I know I’m O negative and a lot of people use my blood. I’m also CMV negative. That’s why I do it more than anything, because it helps babies. I hope it will. I get calls from Children’s Hospital saying they used your blood.”

Diana is both a “Universal Donor” and a “Baby Donor.” Her blood type is O negative, which any patient in need can receive. She’s also a CMV-negative donor, which means she has not been exposed to the cytomegalovirus. Hospitals prefer to use CMV-negative blood for units designated for children and to ensure the safety of blood transfusions to newborns.

Diana says she is still at Siebenthaler’s after 30 years, where her career as a blood donor began. “It was after I had my kids,” she said. “My oldest daughter Kristi will be 30 in May. She just got married in October of 2015. My other daughter Jessica will be 28 and she’s getting married in October. We’re going wedding dress shopping tonight.

For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services®, visit www.givingblood.org.

