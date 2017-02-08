Mangen scores 31 against Dunbar

CLAYTON — Senior guard Erin Mangen scored a career-high 31 points Wednesday to lift Northmont to a 74-47 non-conference victory against Dunbar.

Mangen hustled all over the floor scoring five 3-pointers and took the ball inside for scores as well and snared six rebounds.

“That’s the most in my career coaching that I have seen a player score,” said Northmont Coach Bethany Kincer. “She just has this determination right now that she is going to go out and not let us lose another game. She was relentless. She had five threes and not only that, in the first half she was just driving looking to attack. She was playing with that Mangen mentality. They just go. She has been playing better and better every game and I am looking forward to seeing what the next couple of games have in store for her. She is shooting well, she is confident in her shot and she is not letting anything hold her back. It’s her senior year and she is just leaving it all out on the court for sure.”

Mangen scored 11 first quarter points to power the Lady Bolts to a 17-7 lead after the first eight minutes of play. She tacked on seven more in the second quarter while little sister Anna Mangen came up with a pair of steals to give Northmont a 39-23 advantage at the half.

Erin Mangen scored 11 more in the third quarter including a trio of 3-pointers to quell a Dunbar rally. The Lady Wolves came out on fire early in the second half with Ana Cole scoring three quick baskets and Jazmon Perkins one as Dunbar cut Northmont’s lead to 43-33. Dunbar left Mangen alone too many times and she buried three treys late in the third quarter to boost the Lady Bolts’ lead to 58-39 entering the final period.

Mangen came up with a steal and took it in for a score to put Northmont up 68-43 and after that Kincer sent in four subs to close out the eventual 27 point win. Junior guard Hannah Dranschak scored on a jump shot just inside the arc and freshman forward Gabby Kline capped the scoring inside the paint.

A total of nine players contributed to scoring onslaught.

“I think we did really well against their press,” Kincer added. “We moved the ball up the court and we were consistently looking to get the ball inside or to whoever the open player was just looking to score. Erin hit three 3-pointers in the third quarter that she just nailed. She has a good shot. You can’t leave her open very often or she will punish you for it. She led our team on the court tonight and was refusing to let us lose.”

Shalaya Heath had six rebounds and nine points and Jenna Hoschouer scored 11 points to contribute to the win.

Saturday the Lady Bolts will host Miamisburg at 2 p.m. for the final game of the regular season.

DUN 07 23 39 47 – 47

NMT 17 39 58 74 – 74

Dunbar: Jazmon Perkins 6, Ana Cole 13, Monet Allen 4, Myalisa Beal 2, Jocelyn Martin 9, Rickera McCluskey 6, Samaria Brown 5, Amarra Williams 2. Totals: 19-9-47.

Northmont: Hannah Dranschak 2, Makayla Cooper 2, Jenna Hoschouer 11, Anna Mangen 4, Antonette Dorsey 4, Salena Roberts 6, Erin Mangen 31, Shalaya Heath 9, Gabby Kline 5. Totals: 25-18-74.

3-point goals: Dunbar 0; Northmont 6 (E. Mangen 5, A. Mangen).

Records: Dunbar (n/a), Northmont 9-12.

Erin Mangen drives past Heaven Parker to score a layup against Dunbar. Mangen led Northmont with a career-high 31 points. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_ErinMangen.jpg Erin Mangen drives past Heaven Parker to score a layup against Dunbar. Mangen led Northmont with a career-high 31 points. Photo by Ron Nunnari / Civitas Media Gabby Kline scores inside as Dunbar player Jocelyn Martin defends. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_GabbyKline.jpg Gabby Kline scores inside as Dunbar player Jocelyn Martin defends. Photo by Ron Nunnari / Civitas Media Jenna Hoschouer splits a pair of Dunbar defenders to score a basket. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_JennaHoschouer.jpg Jenna Hoschouer splits a pair of Dunbar defenders to score a basket. Photo by Ron Nunnari / Civitas Media Jazmon Perkins (left) and Ana Cole try to prevent Makayla Cooper from driving in for a score. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_MakaylaCooper.jpg Jazmon Perkins (left) and Ana Cole try to prevent Makayla Cooper from driving in for a score. Photo by Ron Nunnari / Civitas Media Salena Roberts begins a drive to the basket against Dunbar. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_SalenaRoberts.jpg Salena Roberts begins a drive to the basket against Dunbar. Photo by Ron Nunnari / Civitas Media

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@civitasmedia.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind