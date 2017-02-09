Winter Guard & Color Guard take 1st place

CLAYTON — Northmont High School Winter Guard took 1st place in Scholastic “A” competition and the Northmont Intermediate Color Guard took 1st place in junior division competition at the first MEPA regional at Northmont High School on Sunday, February 5.

The two teams have shown consistent improvement since beginning the Winter Guard season with a solid showing at Miamisburg High School. The opportunity to perform in the Thunderdome for a crowd of over 1,000 spectators was even more special.

The event gives the Northmont Band Boosters to develop a reputation of hospitality for many of the regions schools for the Winter Guard season much like it has done for the past 50 years with Band Premiere.

The Mid East Performance Association comprises over 50 groups from the Tristate area. The next competition for both the High School and Middle School guards will be next Sunday at Wright State Nutter Center. The season will culminate in April with State Championships and World Championships at UD Arena and Millett Hall at Miami University.

Winter Guard and Color Guard members pose with their 1st place awards. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_WinterGuard.jpg Winter Guard and Color Guard members pose with their 1st place awards. Contributed photo