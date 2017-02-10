Englewood Inn is demolished

ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Inn at 1212 S. Main St. was demolished and reduced to nothing but a pile of rubble by late Thursday afternoon.

The hotel had a long history of criminal activity ranging from domestic incidents, noise disturbances, damaged or stolen vehicles, drunk and disorderly behavior and other activity that required intervention by police. The most recent event was an armed man that an officer was forced to shoot after the man refused to obey the lawful order of an officer.

No doubt the location of the hotel had a lot to do with it attracting less than ideal tenants. Tucked behind the Bob Evans restaurant, the Englewood Inn was secluded to say the least. It was barely noticeable from Main Street. The best view was from the Interstate 70 West exit ramp which came within 20 feet of the south end of some of the buildings.

Over the years the hotel had multiple owners. At one time it was known as the Knights Inn and later became a Motel 6.

A backhoe loads a dumpster with debris after the Englewood Inn was demolished this week. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_EnglewoodInn_1.jpg A backhoe loads a dumpster with debris after the Englewood Inn was demolished this week. Photo by Ron Nunnari / Civitas Media

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@civitasmedia.com

