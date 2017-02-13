Combs named Quiz Bowl Player of Week

CLAYTON — Northmont High School student Kara Combs was selected as the National Academic Quiz Tournaments High School Player of the Week for the week of February 4. She was the highest scoring individual player at the recent Van Wert Invitational Tournament at Van Wert High School.

With a record of seven wins and no losses, Kara and her teammates Caitlin Hoyng, Ryan Laing, and Samantha Street qualified for the High School National Championship Tournament, to be held in Atlanta in May. The Northmont coach, David Jones, calls Kara “the true epitome of a team leader” and says that he has “never had a more dedicated student.”

Congratulations to Kara and good luck to her and the team at Nationals.

ABOUT QUIZ BOWL

Quiz bowl is a competitive, academic, interscholastic activity for teams of four students. Quiz bowl teams use buzzers to answer questions about science, math, history, literature, mythology, geography, social science, current events, sports, and popular culture. The matches feature a blend of individual competition and team collaboration, since no individual player is likely to be an expert in all subject areas. Participation in quiz bowl both reinforces lessons from the classroom and encourages players to develop new intellectual interests.

ABOUT NAQT

National Academic Quiz Tournaments, founded in 1996, organizes the premier middle school, high school, and college quiz bowl championships in North America. In addition to its national championships, NAQT provides questions to invitational tournaments, league championships, and television shows throughout the year. NAQT operates out of the Twin Cities and Kansas City, but its members mentor coaches, host tournaments, volunteer their services, and share their expertise across the United States.

The Northmont Team, left to right: Ryan Laing, Caitlin Hoyng, Kara Combs, and Samantha Street. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_NACteam-3.jpg The Northmont Team, left to right: Ryan Laing, Caitlin Hoyng, Kara Combs, and Samantha Street. Contributed photo

Staff Report

