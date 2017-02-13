Man indicted for fatally shooting girlfriend

DAYTON — Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. announced Monday that Tyrell

Daunte Erby, 18, of Trotwood, has been indicted on charges in connection with the fatal shooting of Taylor Lynette McKee, of Union, on February 3.

On Friday, February 3, Erby called 911 and reported that his girlfriend, 20‐yearold Taylor McKee, had been shot. Trotwood police officers responded and located McKee, who was deceased, in a bedroom inside the Erby’s Horrell Road home.

After initially telling officers that McKee had been shot while walking outside, Erby eventually admitted that he shot the victim inside the bedroom.

Today, the defendant has been indicted on:

• One count of Reckless Homicide

• One count of Tampering With Evidence

• One count of Obstructing Official Business

The homicide count also includes a three‐year firearm specification.

Erby is currently in custody at the Montgomery County Jail being held on a $500,000 bond. He will be arraigned on Thursday, February 16 at 8:30 a.m.

Erby http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Tyrell_Erby.jpg Erby

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@civitasmedia.com

Reach the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office at: (937) 225-5757. General Information available at: info@mcpo.com

Reach the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office at: (937) 225-5757. General Information available at: info@mcpo.com