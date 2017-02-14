Library staff honors retired manager

ENGLEWOOD — The Northmont Library manager, Donna Brown, retired on January 31 after nearly 14 years at the branch.

In addition to the last day activities at the library, a gathering of staff, friends, and family was held in her honor on Saturday, February 4 at Marion’s Piazza in Englewood.

Donna was given a memory quilt made with squares decorated by library staff that was then sewn together by our children’s librarian, a Samsung tablet to continue her reading, and a few other items.

Brown was with the Dayton Metro Library for just over 19 years beginning her career in the Catalog Department at the Main Library. She was promoted to the assistant branch manager of the Huber Heights Branch around 2001 and came to the Northmont Branch Library as manger in the spring of 2003.

“I have worked with some of the best librarians at the Northmont Branch, and Dayton Metro Library,” Brown said. “They work hard to give the public what they need and want. I have met a lot of wonderful people who come into the library for many needs and I hope that I have been able to meet at least most of them. I will miss the people and the work, but it is time for me to take care of myself health wise and allow those who follow me to take care of my staff and my public. I would like to thank publicly my staff for all of the wonderful years together. I will miss you all terribly.”

Retired Northmont Branch Library Manager Donna Brown with the memory quilt with squares decorated by the library staff. Brown's retirement cake made by Stonehouse Sweets in Englewood.

Reach the Dayton Metro Library at (937) 496-8950.

