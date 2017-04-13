Northmont Optimist Club to host golf outing

CLAYTON — The Optimist Club of Northmont will be hosting its annual Golf Outing on Friday, June 2 at Meadowbrook at Clayton Public Golf Course and Recreation Center.

Registration begins at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start at noon. Proceeds from this event benefit Northmont City Schools’ children with special needs.

Cost per person is $80 and includes light hot dog lunch, beverages, and steak dinner. Businesses or individuals interested in being cart ($50) or hole ($100) sponsors should contact Chris Copas at (937) 369-6323 or mail checks payable to: Northmont Optimist Club, P.O. Box 324, Englewood, Ohio 45322.

