Wilson wins prestigious scholarship

CLAYTON — Student Board Representative Kyndall Wilson was the recipient of the Franklin B. Walter Scholarship Award last week.

“There is one recipient per county in Ohio and we are fortunate to have Montgomery County’s winner right here at Northmont,” said Superintendent Tony Thomas at Monday’s board of education meeting.

The Franklin B. Walter Scholarship Award’s Program was established by the Ohio Superintendent’s Educational Service Center Association to promote student achievement and recognize outstanding students. A senior from each county within the State of Ohio will receive the award annually.

This Scholarship award is named in honor of Franklin B. Walter who served as State Superintendent of Education for Ohio from March, 1977 until August, 1991. Throughout his career, Dr. Walter has exemplified concern for young people and has dedicated his life to the improvement of education in Ohio.

Eligible students must demonstrate outstanding academic achievements as indicated by high school test scores and achievement awards as stipulated by the Franklin B. Walter program. The students are expected to have been a positive contributor in their high school and in their community. All applications must be completed according to deadlines established.

One student from each county will be invited along with his or her parents to attend a special recognition luncheon in Columbus in May. This luncheon is provided by the Ohio Educational Service Center Association. At this time, students and parents are recognized for their academic achievement and Dr. Walter himself presents the award.

Monday’s meeting of the Northmont Board of Education was a short one that began with Northmont High School’s a cappella group, Catalyst, singing the National Anthem.

The group, directed by teachers Anna King and Ryan Chatterton, recently won the Dayton Daily News/Dayton Dragons Anthem Contest and was rewarded by singing at Dragons Opening Day. The indoor conditions were better as they were outside in 40 degree weather with wind and rain on Opening Day.

Thomas shared information about state testing with the Board before sharing the successes of the high school track teams, the Drama Club, and the Academic Challenge teams. The track teams won the GWOC/GMC Challenge at Sycamore and the middle school and high school Academic Challenge teams are both advancing to Nationals after being ranked 7th and 8th in the State, respectively.

Student Board Representative Kyndall Wilson reported on the activities at all the buildings in the District:

• Englewood Elementary second grade students went to Aullwood and did PBL projects answering the question “How much space is needed for each farm animal?”

• Englewood Hills hosted a festival and thanked the community for the support.

• Kleptz Early Learning Center students voted on a PBL theme for the year-end and ice cream won! Kindergarten registration is this week.

• Northmoor is preparing for their Father/Daughter Dance on April 29 and their Spring Clean Up on April 21.

• Northwood hosted a Family Dance with an “Under the Sea” theme and it was well attended. Staff is planning a memorial for Dr. Richardson as well as an outdoor learning area.

• Union Elementary, as well as all of the other buildings, is focused on testing.

• Middle School Science Olympiad placed 17th out of 40 teams in the State competition.

• High School’s Graduation committee will be meeting soon to begin preparations. Spring sports are in full swing.

Student Board Representative Kyndall Wilson (center) was the recipient of the Franklin B. Walter Scholarship Award last week. She is pictured with her Spanish Teacher Miss Jenna Deffner and Superintendent Tony Thomas. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_KyndallWilson.jpg Student Board Representative Kyndall Wilson (center) was the recipient of the Franklin B. Walter Scholarship Award last week. She is pictured with her Spanish Teacher Miss Jenna Deffner and Superintendent Tony Thomas. Contributed photo

Staff Report

Reach the Northmont City Schools Board of Education office at (937) 832-5000.

