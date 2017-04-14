Two injured in Clayton crash

CLAYTON — A driver headed east on Westbrook Road lost control just west of Afton Drive just after 7 p.m. on Friday and went left of center, struck and snapped a utility pole and then hit a series of pine trees before coming to a stop in a residential yard on the northwest corner of Afton Drive and Westbrook Road.

Clayton police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the scene. Two occupants in the vehicle were found unconscious and were extracted from the vehicle and transported to the hospital for treatment. No other details were available.

The vehicle just missed a mailbox on the north side of the Westbrook Road after crossing the centerline and traveling through the oncoming lane. The car then struck and dislodged a support wire for the utility pole before snapping the pole at its base. The car then hit a series of pine trees bordering the home at the northwest corner of Afton Drive and Westbrook Road before coming to a stop.

Two people were injured in a single vehicle crash on Westbrook Road just west of Afton Drive shortly after 7 p.m. Friday. The eastbound car crossed the center line and went off the roadway and struck a utility pole and snapped it off at its base and then struck a series of pine trees before coming to a stop. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_WreckComposite3.jpg Two people were injured in a single vehicle crash on Westbrook Road just west of Afton Drive shortly after 7 p.m. Friday. The eastbound car crossed the center line and went off the roadway and struck a utility pole and snapped it off at its base and then struck a series of pine trees before coming to a stop. Photo by Ron Nunnari / Civitas Media

By Ron Nunnari [email protected]

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email [email protected] or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email [email protected] or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind