Elokobi named Student of the Month

Staff Report

Chelsea Elokobi is shown receiving her Student of the Month plaque from Sheree Coffman, high school Student Assistance Counselor.


Photo by Dr. Mike Barrow

ENGLEWOOD — The Northmont Rotary recently celebrated Chelsea Elokobi as the Northmont Rotary Student of the Month.

This award recognizes a student with stellar integrity, strong academic success, and commitment to service.

Chelsea role models this in her daily life through volunteering at mission fundraisers and looking for opportunities to serve other students. She is an active participant in the Northmont Peer Class and is taking a senior year of all advanced classes. Through this, she will obtain either Advanced Placement or College Credit.

Her academics have been rigorous but have well prepared her for her upcoming pre-medicine curriculum at Wright State University.

The Northmont Rotary Club meets at noon each Tuesday at Good Samaritan North Health Center, 9000 N. Main St., Englewood.

Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012.

