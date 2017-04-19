Spiller among SWOADA award winners

CINCINNATI — Each year, Southwest Ohio Athletic Directors Association recognizes and honors individuals within the Association for their dedication to the student/athletes, schools and communities they serve.

The following individuals will represent the Southwest District, serving as nominees for state and national recognition, at the OIAAA State Conference in November.

SWOADA AWARDS

SWOADA Meritorious Service Award:

Presented in recognition of special contributions, leadership and service to interscholastic athletics in the Southwest District and the recipients league and their community.

• Scott Stemple – Mason High School

SWOADA/NFHS Citation Award:

Presented to an individual associated with categories of professionals who have made significant contributions to the NFHS and/or other organizations that have impacted high school activities, also in recognition of exceptional time, effort and energy devoted to athletics in the Southwest District.

• Dale Creamer – Retired

SWOADA/OIAAA Award of Merit:

Presented to a NIAAA member in each state in recognition of meritorious service, leadership, and special contributions to interscholastic athletics at the state and local level. The Executive Board can either nominate or place names on the ballot.

• Rob Dement – Centerville High School

SWOADA/OIAAA Hall of Fame Inductee(s):

Induction into the Hall of Fame for exceptional service in Athletic Administration, this honor is bestowed upon an active or retired athletic administrator in recognition of their special accomplishments and contributions.

• Robin Spiller – Northmont High School

• Doug Foote – New Richmond High School

• Bill Emeigh – Retired

• Ed Westerkamp – Retired

SWOADA Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity Award: (SEI)

Presented to an individual who is a role model for others, exemplifies an unwavering commitment to good sportsmanship, reflects a high level of ethics and integrity and teaches positive values by words and deeds.

• Chris Weaver – Fairmont High School

SWOADA/OIAAA Athletic Director(s) of the Year:

Presented to individual(s) who exemplify the highest standards of their profession and who, through their influence on the lives of young people under their direction, has made significant contributions to their school and community.

• Scott Stemple – Mason High School

• Jolinda Miller – Hughes High School

• Craig Eier – Tecumseh High School

• Doug Foote – New Richmond High School

SWOADA Middle School Athletic Director of the Year:

Presented to a Middle School (7-8) Athletic Director in recognition of service, leadership and involvement with interscholastic athletics at the local and district levels. The recipient of this award must be assigned the leadership of a 7-8 athletic program as their primary responsibility. ADs who serve as high school AD and 7-8 are not eligible for this award

• Duane Pullins – Centerville Middle School

SWOADA Horizon Award:

Presented to an active athletic administrator who has demonstrated within their first five years, signs of professionalism and involvement, which has made a difference in their school or conference.

• Brian Meyer – Clark High School

SWOADA Jim Rolfes Professional Development Award:

Presented to a recipient who most possesses and had contributed to the vision of Professional Development- the legacy of Jim Rolfes who led the professional development of SWOADA for many years. This nomination is forwarded to the OIAAA and then to the NIAAA for consideration. The Executive Board will place names on the ballots from those that were nominated that fit these criteria.

• Joe Kimling – Madeira High School

SWOADA/OIAAA Distinguished Service Award:

This award is presented to an association member each year in recognition of their length of service, special accomplishments and contributions to athletic administration at the local, state and national levels. Each District is permitted, but not required to nominate one worthy individual from their organization, and the Executive Committee will choose one nominee to be honored. This nomination is forwarded to OIAAA and ultimately to NIAAA for consideration. The Executive Board will place names on the ballots from those that were nominated that fit the criteria.

• Robin Spiller – Northmont High School

SWOADA Secretary: This is an 8 year commitment, 2 years of each the secretary, VP, Pres. Past President.

• Jan Wilking – Wyoming High School

