Samaritan North to add inpatient beds

ENGLEWOOD — Premier Health and Good Samaritan Hospital will add 46 inpatient beds as part of an expansion of services at the Good Samaritan North Health Center campus. The health center will begin providing elective orthopedic joint and spine services in late 2018.

The decision to expand reflects the strong community demand for the health center’s services. Good Samaritan Hospital North Emergency Center, for example, had about 18,000 visitors in its first year, exceeding projections by nearly 15 percent.

“We are delighted, for the first time, to make inpatient care available closer to home for residents of our community,” said Eloise Broner, president of Good Samaritan Hospital. “We have been dedicated to delivering quality, convenient care here for 22 years. Today’s announcement reinforces that long-term commitment to meet our community’s evolving health needs.”

Patient rooms will be built in existing shell space on the health center’s second and third floors as part of the $40 million construction project. Five operating rooms will be built on the ground floor, also within the health center’s existing footprint.

“As people grow older or sustain an injury through work or play, they often elect to have procedures such as joint or back surgery,” said Kathy Harper, vice president of operations at Good Samaritan North Health Center. “Demand for these services is growing, so we want to do our part to help people age gracefully and remain active in their communities.”

Good Samaritan North Health Center opened in 1995, and expanded in 1999 and again in 2015. Its 52-acre campus is home to a sports medicine center, breast center, cancer center, emergency department, surgery center, diagnostic testing, rehabilitation services, and private physician offices.

“In addition to the community’s support, we’re very appreciative of the support of the Premier Health board,” said Mike Maiberger, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Premier Health, which includes Good Samaritan Hospital. “Our board is locally led and knows first-hand the importance of services at this location. They share our desire to ensure that this campus fully meets the need for quality care in north Dayton and surrounding areas.”

About Good Samaritan Hospital

Good Samaritan Hospital (www.goodsamdayton.org) is a provider of innovative health-care services in Dayton, Ohio. The 491-bed hospital is a full-service teaching facility that delivers high quality care in cardiovascular, cancer, and orthopedic services, as well as advanced diagnostics and women’s health services. It offers outpatient treatment, rehabilitation, diagnostics and other services through its Good Samaritan North Health Center and Good Samaritan Health Center – Huber Heights locations, and advanced cardiovascular care at Dayton Heart & Vascular Hospital at Good Samaritan. Good Samaritan Hospital, along with Miami Valley Hospital, Atrium Medical Center and Upper Valley Medical Center, is a member of the Premier Health system.

About Premier Health

Based in Dayton, Ohio, Premier Health (www.premierhealth.com) has a mission to improve the health of the communities it serves. The health system operates four hospitals: Miami Valley Hospital with an additional site at Miami Valley Hospital South; Good Samaritan Hospital; Atrium Medical Center; and Upper Valley Medical Center. In addition, the health system offers a large primary and specialty care network, along with home health services. The health system is the second largest employer in the region and is the largest health-care system in Southwest Ohio.

Expansion moves forward as demand for services increases