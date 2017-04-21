Collision injures two drivers

CLAYTON — A collision Friday morning on State Route 49 at Westbrook Road sent two people to local hospitals for treatment.

One victim’s vehicle ended wedged between a steel traffic light support pole and wooden utility pole on the southwest side of the intersection. Fire personnel had to cut the roof from the vehicle in order to extract the driver.

According to Clayton police, the driver of a gray Saturn VUE traveling north on State Route 49 attempted to make a left turn onto Westbrook Road, and/or a U turn, and collided with a blue Ford Escape that was traveling south on 49. The Escape ended up wedged between the two poles

Both drivers were removed to local hospitals. The driver of the Ford Escape was trapped in his vehicle and had to be extricated by fire and rescue personnel.

The driver of a Ford Escape had to be extricated from his vehicle after being struck by a Saturn VUE early Friday morning at the intersection of State Route 49 and Westbrook Road. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_CrashComposite.jpg The driver of a Ford Escape had to be extricated from his vehicle after being struck by a Saturn VUE early Friday morning at the intersection of State Route 49 and Westbrook Road. Photo by Ron Nunnari / Civitas Media

By Ron Nunnari [email protected]

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email [email protected] or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

