Students learn dangers of alcohol impairment

CLAYTON — The Clayton Police Department held a pre-prom activity in the parking lot of Northmont High School to educate students about the dangers of drinking and driving.

Using special goggles that distort your vision based on different levels of alcohol consumption students tried to “walk the line” as part of a field sobriety test demonstration.

Students also wore the goggles and drove a golf cart between a series of road cones to demonstrate how alcohol impairs one’s ability to drive. They were also given a task of texting while driving the test course.

This event was a way for police and school officials to stress the importance about making the right decisions to stay safe on prom weekend. Northmont’s prom will be held Saturday.

Clayton Officer Jack Daugherty has a student walk the line wearing goggles that distort a person’s vision to simulate various levels of alcohol consumption. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Jackdrunkline.jpg Clayton Officer Jack Daugherty has a student walk the line wearing goggles that distort a person’s vision to simulate various levels of alcohol consumption. Northmont Student Assistance Counselor Sheree Coffman rides with a student who is attempting to text and drive while maneuvering through a driving course. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Joshshereetexting.jpg Northmont Student Assistance Counselor Sheree Coffman rides with a student who is attempting to text and drive while maneuvering through a driving course.

