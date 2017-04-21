A second chance for Sonia Kreider

DAYTON — Clayton donor Sonia Kreider may be calm and soft-spoken by nature, but she could barely contain her excitement when she reached her milestone 100th lifetime blood donation Tuesday, April 18 at the Dayton Community Blood Center.

“I was looking forward to it and I knew it was for the jacket!” she said, anticipating CBC’s traditional award of a “Donor for Life – 100 LTD” embroidered jacket.

Sonia allowed a quiet sigh as she thought back to the beginning of her “Donor for Life” journey. “It was at least 40 years,” she said about her first donation. “My daughter was a baby – about six months old. Now she’s 42.”

Sonia became a regular whole blood donor, but the journey to her milestone was halted when she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. “It hasn’t progressed, but I couldn’t donate,” she said.

But guidelines changed and Sonia began donating again in 2016. She needed just four donations to reach her 100th. Sonia and her husband Lee have four children and five grandchildren. Lee came with her Tuesday to the Dayton Donor Center to help her celebrate by going to lunch.

“I’m glad!” Sonia said. “It’s something I can do to help people and it doesn’t cost a thing. I’ll keep coming back!”

Learn more at www.GivingBlood.org

Connect with Community Blood Center for the latest information and services at www.GivingBlood.org. Get fast and complete answers on how to make your first donation, organize a blood drive, or bring our education program to your school. Get all the updates in the CBC/CTS newsroom, find quick links to our social media pages, or schedule your next appointment to donate by connecting to www.DonorTime.com.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email [email protected] or call 1(800)388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Clayton donor Sonia Kreider made her 100th lifetime blood donation on Tuesday, April 18 at the Dayton Community Blood Center. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_SoniaKreider100LTD.jpg Clayton donor Sonia Kreider made her 100th lifetime blood donation on Tuesday, April 18 at the Dayton Community Blood Center. Contributed photo

Clayton donor completes journey to 100th lifetime donation

Staff Report

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to 25 hospitals and health centers within a 15-county service area in the Miami (Ohio) and Whitewater (Indiana) Valleys. For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services®, visit www.givingblood.org.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to 25 hospitals and health centers within a 15-county service area in the Miami (Ohio) and Whitewater (Indiana) Valleys. For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services®, visit www.givingblood.org.