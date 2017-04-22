VAP supports St. Vincent with food drive

ENGLEWOOD — Value Added Packaging, Inc, a custom corrugated box manufacturer located at 44 Lau Parkway in Englewood, has spent the past month participating in a friendly fun food drive competition for St. Vincent de Paul, a local homeless shelter that serves the Dayton area.

VAP Team members split into two separate teams, the red team and the black team and pushed each other the past month to bring in as many items as possible to help support this worthy cause. The winning Team received a pizza party, an individual box of Girl Scout cookies and bragging rights.

“A little healthy competition for such a noble cause has been a lot of fun here at VAP and we as a Team are really blessed to support this beautiful charity,” states Mari Wenrick, chief champion of culture at VAP. “We have been able to collect thousands of needed items from this food drive that will be delivered next week to the St. Vincent shelter on Edwin C. Moses and we are really excited to hopefully make a little difference in the lives of the people who live in our community.”

St. Vincent de Paul is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit, faith-based organization that provides assistance, shelter, permanent housing and other services to more than 100,000 persons in need annually. Every year, St. Vincent:

● Provides 130,000 nights of shelter to approximately 4,000 homeless men, women and children.

● Successfully exist more than 1,300 homeless person to permanent housing.

● Feed more than 50,000 area households.

● Manages and provide case management services for 92 units of housing for very low-households.

● Assist more than 800 homeless persons transition to sustainable employment and permanent housing.

● Enable more than 1,000 area households avoid homelessness through emergency financial assistance.

● Provides 1,500 very low-income households with basic furniture.

VAP is a custom box manufacturer and packaging provider in the Tri-State Region. VAP’s main focus is to work with companies to recognize and identify the hidden cost of packaging. By doing this, VAP have been able to improve the internal processes and reduce the total costs in their customers’ facilities.

Value Added Packaging employees pose with items collected during a food drive to benefit St. Vincent de Paul.

