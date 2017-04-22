Posted on by

Northmont's 2017 Prom Court

Northmont High School’s 2017 Prom Court, left to right: Emma Finch and Mason Roman, Alissa Hernandez and Christian Wilson, Ashlyn Robbins and Aaron Wise, Megan McKarns and Lamar Noss, and Michelle Hibbard and Leo Peters.


Photo by Ron Nunnari / Civitas Media

Alissa Hernandez was crowned Prom Queen and Christian Wilson was crowned Prom King at Northmont’s 2017 Senior Prom Saturday night at the Miami Valley Career Technology Center.


Photo by Ron Nunnari / Civitas Media

ENGLEWOOD — Northmont High School held its 2017 Senior Prom Saturday night at the Miami Valley Career Technology Center.

The Prom Court consisted of Emma Finch and Mason Roman, Alissa Hernandez and Christian Wilson, Ashlyn Robbins and Aaron Wise, Megan McKarns and Lamar Noss, and Michelle Hibbard and Leo Peters.

Alissa Hernandez was crowned Prom Queen and Christian Wilson was crowned Prom King at 9:30 p.m. during the evening’s festivities.

