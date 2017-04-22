Northmont’s 2017 Prom Court

ENGLEWOOD — Northmont High School held its 2017 Senior Prom Saturday night at the Miami Valley Career Technology Center.

The Prom Court consisted of Emma Finch and Mason Roman, Alissa Hernandez and Christian Wilson, Ashlyn Robbins and Aaron Wise, Megan McKarns and Lamar Noss, and Michelle Hibbard and Leo Peters.

Alissa Hernandez was crowned Prom Queen and Christian Wilson was crowned Prom King at 9:30 p.m. during the evening’s festivities.