Defibaugh & Finch named Athletes of the Month

ENGLEWOOD — Tyler Defibaugh, a senior member of Northmont’s varsity baseball team and Emma Finch, a senior on Northmont’s varsity softball team, were recently selected as the Northmont Rotary’s Athletes of the Month for the month of April.

In addition to outstanding athletic performance on the baseball diamond, Defibaugh makes significant contributions to the school as well as to the entire Northmont community and is an excellent student. The Sports Medicine Center at Good Samaritan North Health Center co-sponsors this award in conjunction with the Northmont Rotary.

The award recognizes Finch’s contributions on the softball team, in the classroom, and in the school community as well as our local community at large.

The Northmont Rotary Club meets at noon each Tuesday at Good Samaritan North Health Center, 9000 N. Main St., Englewood.

Staff Report

Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012.

