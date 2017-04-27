Northmont hires two assistant principals

CLAYTON — The Northmont Board of Education unanimously approved two new high school administrators Monday at the board meeting held at Northmont High School.

Teresa Dillon, who served as Academy principal at Springfield High School, was appointed as an assistant principal at Northmont High School.

Eric Hughes, who served as elementary school principal with Franklin Monroe Local Schools, was appointed an assistant principal at Northmont High School.

Dillon and Hughes will be taking the positions left vacant by Jason Inkrott’s appointment to high school principal and Greg Behrens’ retirement.

Newly appointed Northmont High School Assistant Principal Teresa Dillon pictured with her husband Craig. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_TeresaDillon.jpg Newly appointed Northmont High School Assistant Principal Teresa Dillon pictured with her husband Craig. Newly appointed Northmont High School Assistant Principal Eric Hughes is pictured with his wife Aubrey and their children Garrison and Ava. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_EricHughes.jpg Newly appointed Northmont High School Assistant Principal Eric Hughes is pictured with his wife Aubrey and their children Garrison and Ava.