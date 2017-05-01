Students qualify for HOSA national contests

TOLEDO — Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) students in the Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) Chapter competed in the State HOSA Leadership Conference April 19-20, at the University of Toledo.

Students performing well at the state conference qualified for the 40th Annual International HOSA Leadership Conference to be held June 21-24, in Orlando, FL.

Nick Cope, a junior in the Biotechnology program from Northmont, placed 1st in the State Epidemiology Contest.

Deina Delgado, a junior in the Allied Health program from Tipp City, placed 1st in the State Life Support Skills Contest.

Megan Poling, a junior in the Allied Health program from Tri-County North, placed 2nd in the State Home Health Aide Contest

Maggie Lane, a senior in the Health Careers – Medical Lab program from Vandalia-Butler, placed 2nd in the State Life Support Skills Contest

Emma Shade, a senior in the Allied Health program from Valley View, placed 3rd in the State Home Health Aide Contest

Connor Howe, a junior in the Allied Health program from New Lebanon, placed 3rd in the State Medical Terminology Contest.

The MVCTC Parliamentary Procedure Team placed 3rd in the HOSA State Competition – Shawn Ertel (Biotechnology/Tipp City), Jaelyn Watson (Biotechnology/Trotwood-Madison), Rebecca Thornhill (Health Careers/Ansonia), Keara Tellis (Biotechnology/Wayne), Elizabeth Simmons (Biotechnology/Thurgood Marshall), and Peyton Phillips (Biotechnology/Northwestern).

During the State HOSA Contest, MVCTC’s Peyton Phillips, a junior in the Biotechnology program from Northwestern High School, was also elected to be the Ohio HOSA State Treasurer for the 2017-2018 school year.

Cheyenne Bentley, a senior in the Biotechnology program from Vandalia, received the Barbara James Service Award at the State HOSA Conference.

Deanna Winner, a senior in the Allied Health program from Brookville, and Lanora Mitchell, a senior in the Allied Health program from Northmont, receive recognition for their communication efforts with the chapter and the HOSA Happenings Award.

HOSA is a national student organization designed to promote career opportunities in the healthcare industry and to enhance the delivery of quality health care to all people. HOSA provides a unique program of leadership development, motivation, and recognition exclusively for secondary, postsecondary, adult, and collegiate students. For more information on MVCTC career technical programs in the healthcare field, please visit www.mvctc.com.

Nick Cope, a junior in the MVCTC Biotechnology program from Northmont, placed 1st in the HOSA State Epidemiology Contest. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_NickCope_NMT.jpg Nick Cope, a junior in the MVCTC Biotechnology program from Northmont, placed 1st in the HOSA State Epidemiology Contest. Contributed photo Deanna Winner, a senior in the MVCTC Allied Health program from Brookville, and Lanora Mitchell (right), a senior in the MVCTC Allied Health program from Northmont, receive recognition for their communication efforts with the chapter and the HOSA Happenings Award. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_Deanna_and_Lanora_NMT.jpg Deanna Winner, a senior in the MVCTC Allied Health program from Brookville, and Lanora Mitchell (right), a senior in the MVCTC Allied Health program from Northmont, receive recognition for their communication efforts with the chapter and the HOSA Happenings Award. Contributed photo