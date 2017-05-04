Northmont splits twin bill with Fairmont

KETTERING — The Thunderbolts were defeated Wednesday by Fairmont 6-5 from a suspended game started on April 28. The Bolts had 8 hits on the day with Caden Cronebach going 3 for 4 and Tyler Defibaugh 3 for3.

When play was suspended in the bottom of the 6th inning Fairmont had the bases loaded with no outs. May 3 when play resumed Northmont worked out of the jam as pitcher Ryan Tanto got a hitter to hit an infield pop fly, the next hitter to ground into a 5-2 fielder’s choice for a force out at home and ended the inning with a fly ball to right.

In the top of the 7th Fairmont pitcher Chaney Morgan got Logan Jewsikow hit a pop-up and struck out Dylan Guth and Will Ludington. Morgan finished the game with 5 strikeouts.

In the home half of the 7th Fairmont’s Elliott Kurtz led off with a single to short centerfield, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt and scored the winning run on single to left by Colton Hicks. Hicks went 3 for 4 with two RBI and Jesse Reliford had two hits and one RBI for the Firebirds.

Northmont won the second game 7-6 of what some jokingly referred to a “one and a half header.”

The Thunderbolts worked their way out of two jams when the Firebirds loaded the bases in both the 4th and 6th innings.

Chaney Morgan led Fairmont at the plate by going 3 for 4 and Cooper Denney had two RBI.

The Thunderbolts used “pitching by committee” to earn the victory. Caden Cronebach worked 1 and 2/3 of an inning, Will Ludington one inning; Collin Hobert one inning, Nick Moomey 1 and 2/3 of an inning and Tyler Defibaugh pitched the final 1 and 2/3 to earn the victory.

“We pitched by committee because we tried to string a couple of games together,” said Northmont coach Chuck Harlow. “We were kind of thinking we might get to play some division games on Saturday so it was a situation where you have to try to save some of your pitching. The kids did a great job. They fought hard and got a good win for us.”

At the plate Cole Stephens had two hits including a double. Logan Jewsikow had two hits while Will Ludington and Garrett McGough each belted a double.

The game was tied 6-6 entering the 7th inning. McGough led off the top of the 7th with a double and Collin Hobert flew out to left. McGough advanced to third on a passed ball and scored the winning run on a sacrifice fly to center by Thomas Walsh.

Normally teams only play a doubleheader against opponents within their own division, but with the weather forecast looking wet for several days the coaches from both schools decided to play a second game to keep their teams sharp. Some say practice makes perfect but nothing can replace a live game experience to hone a team’s competitive edge.

“It was a disappointing loss in the first game, especially after we got out of that bases load jam, but we bounced right back and I was impressed with our kids’ effort,” Harlow added. “In the second game we would get a run and then they would get a run. It was one of those deals. We just clawed and scratched and ended up winning it 7-6. Thomas Walsh has been in a little bit of a slump, so it was nice to see him hit a sacrifice fly to score the winning run for us.”

NMT 212 001 1 – 7 11 2

FMT 030 102 0 – 6 10 4

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email

