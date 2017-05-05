SCA students raise $10,500 for missions

CLAYTON — On Tuesday, May 2, Miss Ja’Nae Evans, the student-turned-principal-for-the-day at Salem Christian Academy, appeared on the school-wide morning announcements to share some exciting news.

In her address to the student body, Miss Evans revealed that the Christian elementary school of just 105 students has reached a tremendous milestone in their fund raising for missions this year. Over the past nine months, the students at SCA have worked together with their families and friends to raise money in an effort to help those in need, both locally and around the world.

With the conclusion of a basket auction, the most recent fund raising event at the school, Miss Evans announced that the total amount collected for missions this year has exceeded $10,500 and is still climbing.

All of the money raised will be used to send food to children in Haiti, support missionaries in Germany, and help fund the joint project between Salem Christian Academy and Salem Church of God to plant a community garden for those in need locally in the Dayton area.

The students at Salem Christian Academy may be in a small elementary school located in Clayton, but they are using this opportunity to show the love of Christ to those close to home and around the globe.

Back row left to right – Isaiah Edwards and Mr. Brent Kegley (TV Crew Producer). Middle row left to right – Sadie Stout, Jasmine Shelton, Simone Wheat, Jasmine Grant, Brooke Balsbaugh and Josie Bailey. Front row: Principal of the Day Ja’Nae Evans. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_SalemChristian2.jpg Back row left to right – Isaiah Edwards and Mr. Brent Kegley (TV Crew Producer). Middle row left to right – Sadie Stout, Jasmine Shelton, Simone Wheat, Jasmine Grant, Brooke Balsbaugh and Josie Bailey. Front row: Principal of the Day Ja’Nae Evans. Contributed photo

Staff Report

Reach Salem Christian Academy at (937) 836-9910. Located at Salem Church of God, SCA is a member of the Association of Christian Schools International (ACSI). For more information check out www.salemchristianacademy.com

