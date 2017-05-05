Englewood officer will not be indicted

DAYTON — Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. announced Friday that the Montgomery County Grand Jury has declined to indict Englewood Police Officer Timothy Corcoran who was involved in the shooting death of Shelly Porter III that occurred on February 5 in the parking lot of the Englewood Inn.

The investigation was conducted by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation at the request of the Englewood Police Department. Earlier that day, Englewood Police responded to a call from Motel 6, located on North Main Street in Englewood, that shots had been fired from a room rented by Shelly Porter III.

Officers located both spent and unspent rounds in the motel room rented by Porter but did not locate a firearm. A search for Porter was conducted and eventually Officer Corcoran located Porter in the parking lot of the Englewood Inn.

Porter refused to comply with Corcoran’s commands and the use of a Taser proved ineffective. A physical fight then ensued. Porter pointed his firearm at the Corcoran, who then discharged his duty weapon in self‐defense.

The Grand Jury considered all of the evidence from an extensive investigation of the matter, including testimony from both civilian and police witnesses. After consideration of all the testimony and evidence, the Grand Jury returned a no true bill, finding that the officer’s actions were legal under the circumstances.

