Bolts beat Fairborn in extra innings

FAIRBORN — Saturday the Northmont varsity baseball team returned to Fairborn to finish a game suspended after one inning due to weather that originally began on April 5.

The game went into an extra inning to determine the winner as Northmont pulled out an 8-7 victory to improve to 14-8 overall while Fairborn dropped to 17-7.

On April 5 Cole Stephens drew a leadoff walk and Caden Cronebach followed with another walk. Both runners scored on a one out double by Tyler Defibaugh.

Fairborn answered in the bottom of the 1st on a leadoff single by Jacob Webb and a double by Jon Fields. Both scored on a double by Ryan Profitt to tie the game 2-2.

Saturday the Thunderbolts took a 5-2 lead in the top of the 2nd inning. Dylan Guth drew a leadoff walk, Garrett McGough singled to left and Stephens reached on a wild throw to first by Fairborn shortstop Branden Lilley that also allowed Guth to score. Cronebach got an RBI on a sacrifice ground out to second that brought McGough home and starting pitcher Ryan Pullins followed with an RBI double to score Stephens.

The Skyhawks eventually tied the game 5-5 in the home half of the 5th inning. Jon Fields hit a single to center to lead-off the inning and Ryan Profitt drew a walk. Will Coleman loaded the bases with a bunt. With one out starting pitcher Andrew Trickett singled to right to score Fields and Mark Rich belted a two run single to right to tie the game.

Profitt took the mound in relief of Trickett in the top of the 6th inning. Stephens led off with an infield single and then stole second and third bases. Cronebach also reached on an infield single and Pullins drew a walk to load the bases. Profitt struck out Defibaugh and C.J. Van Schaik but issued a bases loaded walk to Nick Moomey to put the Thunderbolts up 6-5.

Fairborn tied it back up in the bottom of the 6th with Collin Hobert pitching in relief of Pullins. Jacob Webb drew a leadoff walk and advanced to second on a passed ball. Fields singled to left advancing Webb to third base. Will Coleman laid down a sacrifice bunt to score Webb to tie it 6-6.

The score remained deadlocked after 7 innings sending the game into extra innings. In the top of the 8th the Thunderbolts got a lead-off infield single by Thomas Walsh and Nick Moomey reached base on a bunt. Hobert laid down a sacrifice bunt to advance both runners and Dylan Guth laid down another sacrifice bunt to score Walsh and advanced Moomey to third base. McGough followed with a single to center to score Moomey for an 8-6 lead.

The Skyhawks fought back with Webb leading off the bottom of the 8th with a single to right. He advanced to second on 1-3 ground out and then stole third base. Profitt launched a sacrifice fly to right to bring Webb home but Coleman grounded out to end the threat.

“What a ballgame man. I thought both teams battled like crazy,” said Northmont Coach Chuck Harlow. “Pullins just gave us some great innings and then Collin Hobert came in and just did a great job on the hill to secure the win. We had a lot of chances today and we didn’t score on a lot of those chances, but we scored when we had to. Fairborn is a good ball club and we really played well. This time of year you want to be able to scrabble and win one run games. The players were into it, the fans were into it and it was just a fun high school baseball game.”

