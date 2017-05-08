Englewood releases video of shooting

ENGLEWOOD – Monday afternoon Englewood Police held a press conference to reveal body camera footage of the officer-involved shooting that took place on February 5 in the parking lot of former Englewood Inn.

The footage of the shooting was, to say the least, dramatic and reveals the struggle Officer Tim Corcoran went through with suspect Shelly Porter III before Corcoran was forced to fire his weapon in defense of his own life. Porter died as a result of the shooting.

Corcoran was cleared of any wrong doing following an investigation of the shooting by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, which reviewed the body cam footage and all evidence related to the incident.

See video of the officer’s body cam here:

Corcoran had observed Porter earlier in the day at various times in multiple parking lots of hotels in the area. Due to a series of vehicle break-ins that occurred in that area and concerns of additional break-ins, Corcoran stopped to conduct a “field interview contact” with Porter in the rear parking lot of the Hampton Inn at 180 Rockridge Road. Corcoran observed Porter sitting on the grass near parked vehicles.

Corcoran informed Porter of his concerns and the reason he was interviewing him. After Porter identified himself Corcoran recalled a prior contact with Porter involving a stolen vehicle and arrest in 2015. He initially did not recognize Porter due to the fact that he no longer had shoulder length dreadlocked hair when he was arrested in 2015. Corcoran recalled that Porter had a history of mental illness. Porter was wearing only a T-shirt despite the weather being cold. The interview lasted only a few minutes and Corcoran resumed patrol and disseminated Porter’s information to other officers on patrol.

Hours later Corcoran was contacted by Sgt. Mike Lang who advised that Porter was suspected of firing a weapon in a room at another motel. An investigation by Corcoran revealed that Porter had discharged a firearm inside a room he had rented at Motel 6. Two bullet holes were found in the window of the room Porter had rented. Both rounds traveled across the parking lot and struck another building at Motel 6 but no one was injured.

After processing the scene at Motel 6, Corcoran began to canvas the area for potential locations Porter might be in. Corcoran told investigators he felt he needed to locate Porter, not only for the public’s safety, but Porter’s safety as well based on the events that took place at Motel 6 where Porter had discharged his firearm multiple times.

While canvassing the area Corcoran observed Porter walking alone across the parking lot of the vacant Englewood Inn at 1212 South Main St. Corcoran notified dispatch of his location and activated his body camera upon making contact with Porter. At the time Porter had both his hands shoved in in his pants at which time Corcoran gave commands to Porter to get on the ground with both his hands in view palm side up. Corcoran drew his weapon due to the possibility that Porter might be armed and had already discharged his weapon at Motel 6.

Porter initially complied with Corcoran’s orders but during a verbal exchange stopped complying and began to stand. Corcoran told investigators at that point he was not sure Porter was going to access a weapon so he deployed his Taser and discharged one cartridge. Porter remained uncooperative and the Taser did not have the desired effect of enabling Corcoran to place Porter in handcuffs. A second Taser cartridge was deployed, which also failed to subdue Porter who began to remove the connecting wires of the Taser.

Corcoran attempted to deliver a “drive stun” with his hand to Porter’s shoulder. Porter was physically stronger and was able to grab the front of the Taser with both his hands and point it back towards Corcoran. As they fought for control of the Taser the contents of Porter’s pockets fell out and scattered on the pavement nearby. The contents included a large silver handgun and a small bronze handgun along with a knife, cell phone and several rounds of loose ammunition.

At that point Corcoran stated he knew he was in the “fight for his life.” As he was overpowered by Porter he let go of the Taser and tried to apply a pressure point maneuver underneath Porter’s neck, but Porter did the same thing to Corcoran. Fearing that Porter might overpower him again Corcoran decided not to draw his firearm. As the struggle continued Corcoran tried to push Porter further away from the firearms that were on the ground nearby.

Porter managed to get up and push Corcoran to ground where he landed on his stomach. At that point Corcoran stated he frantically searched for his service handgun, but his holster had been pushed out of position during the struggle. Corcoran was aware that Porter had freed himself and had likely accessed one the guns on the ground nearby. His suspicions were confirmed when he looked back and observed Porter behind him with the large silver semiautomatic handgun pointed at the back of Corcoran’s head from a distance of six to eight inches.

Corcoran stated he then overheard Porter make the statement,” Now you don’t move.” Corcoran located his weapon, which had been pushed to his right thigh area and withdrew it from his holster while positioned on his knees. Corcoran rolled to his right and to his back and fired off three to four rounds. He believed he fired an additional three to four rounds as Porter moved away, but Porter’s gun was still pointed at Corcoran. Porter went to the ground and Corcoran immediately notified dispatch by repeatedly stating, “Shots fired.”

Almost immediately after the shooting other officers began to arrive and then medics. At the time Corcoran was not sure if Porter had fired his weapon.

Corcoran told investigators he did everything possible to resolve the contact with Porter peacefully and stated the actions he took were to save his life, which he felt was threatened. He felt he had exhausted all means of ending the encounter peacefully prior to firing his weapon.

BCI Crime Scene Agent Tyler Price photographed Corcoran later the same evening while still in his uniform to document the injuries he sustained during his struggle with Porter. Corcoran’s clothing and duty belt, which included his duty issued Glock 22, .40 caliber weapon were collected for evidence.

“We have a tremendous bit of thanks to Attorney General Mike DeWine and the agents from BCI who conducted this internal investigation at the request of the chief of police,” said Sgt. Lang. “It was an incredibly thorough and intense investigation which interviewed 29 people that were involved with an incident that really involved two people at the very end, so we are quite appreciative of their efforts.”

After video footage of the struggle was played, Lang then reviewed still images of the body cam footage that BCI investigators had used during their investigation, explaining each image to the media. Evidence photographs were also reviewed. One photo revealed that one of the bullets Corcoran fired struck the handgun Porter was pointing at him. The bullet had damaged the gun in such a manner that if Porter fired the weapon it would have been unable to fire a second round as the slide cartridge would not have been able to return to its original position to accept another round.

Lang noted that the smaller of the two handguns that fell on the ground during the struggle turned out to be a novelty lighter that looks just like a handgun.

“Overall, this is a tragic event for everyone involved,” Lang added. “Mr. Porter’s family is grieving the loss of his life and obviously Officer Corcoran has injuries from this as well. He has a family as well and going through the emotions that no officer wants to go out and have something like this happen in the course of his career. At times officers are asked to respond to these situations and that is exactly what Officer Corcoran did, and we are proud of him for it.”

Englewood Sgt. Mike Lang addresses the media over the officer involved shooting that took place February 5 at the Englewood Inn. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_MikeLang2.jpgEnglewood Sgt. Mike Lang addresses the media over the officer involved shooting that took place February 5 at the Englewood Inn. Photo by Ron Nunnari / Civitas Media

By Ron Nunnari [email protected]