Lady Bolts beat Fairmont in tourney

CLAYTON — Northmont’s varsity softball team won its opening game of the sectional tournament at home Monday with a 7-3 victory over Fairmont.

Northmont advances to play at Wayne against the Lady Warriors on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Sydney Weaver picked up the victory on the mound going 7 innings, allowing 4 hits, 3 runs, five walks, hit one batter and struck out one.

Hilarie Spitler pitched 6 innings for Fairmont allowing 10 hits, five earned runs, struck out 3, walked 3 and hit one batter.

Fairmont took a 1-0 lead in the top of the 4th inning. Maddie Jones stroked a one out single to left and Rebecca Johnson got to second on a dropped fly ball in left. Shelbi Tharps drew a walk to load the bases and Kayla Kuzminski drew a walk to drive-in Jones.

Northmont rallied to take a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the inning. Erin Mangen drew a lead-off walk and Sydney Weaver got hit by a pitch with Evynne Johnson coming on to pinch-run. Ryanne Stoffel belted a single to center to score Mangen with Johnson advancing to third and Stoffel to second on the throw to the plate. Sydney McGilton hit a two out single up the middle to score Johnson to put Northmont up 2-1.

The Lady Bolts extended their lead to 6-1 in the bottom of 5th inning. Anna Mangen reached first on a dropped fly ball in right field and stole second. Cassy Lewis singled through the middle to score Mangen and then stole second. Erin Mangen followed with a single to left to score Lewis and Weaver singled to right to advance Erin Mangen to third with Johnson coming in to pinch run. Stoffel got an infield hit to score Erin Mangen. Marissa Bardonaro drew a walk to load the bases. McGilton grounded into a 1-2 fielder’s choice with Johnson getting forced out at home but when Fairmont’s catcher threw to first to try to get McGilton out on an attempted double play Stoffel scored when Fairmont’s first baseman couldn’t handle the throw, which trickled down the line into right field.

Fairmont got its final two runs in the top of the 6th. Johnson drew a one out walk and Tharps hammered a two-run homer over the right centerfield fence to cut the deficit to 6-3.

Northmont added an insurance run in the bottom of the 6th when Erin Mangen reached on an error and later scored on a RBI single by sophomore Hannah Seagraves to cap the 7-3 victory.

“We lived to play another day and I am glad we out-scored them,” said Northmont Coach Kris Mangen. “I think Weaver only gave up four hits, one of which was a home run, but defensively I thought we played solid. Offensively it took us a few innings to get it going but we finally put the ball in play and it was throughout our lineup. I thought everyone did a good job of putting the ball in play and we came up with some good hits. Ryanne Stoffel went three for three and Sydney McGilton hit real well so now we advance to face Wayne.”

With the victory Northmont improves to 15-8 while Fairmont falls to 9-9. The Lady Firebirds have one regular season game left at Lebanon on Tuesday and Northmont is scheduled to play at home against Wayne on Tuesday. The weather forecast says there is a 60 percent chance of rain Tuesday so those game more than likely will not be played.

FMT 000 102 0 – 3 04 2

NMT 000 241 x – 7 10 1

Erin Mangen scores Northmont’s first run in the Lady Bolts’ 7-3 tournament victory over Fairmont. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_ErinMangen.jpg Erin Mangen scores Northmont’s first run in the Lady Bolts’ 7-3 tournament victory over Fairmont. Photo by Ron Nunnari /Civitas Media http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_HannahSeagraves.jpg Photo by Ron Nunnari /Civitas Media Second baseman Kyra Rottgen hauls in a pop fly in shallow centerfield as Erin Mangen looks on. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_KyraRottgen.jpg Second baseman Kyra Rottgen hauls in a pop fly in shallow centerfield as Erin Mangen looks on. Photo by Ron Nunnari /Civitas Media Sydeny Weaver fires a strike to the plate against Fairmont. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_SydneyWeaver-1.jpg Sydeny Weaver fires a strike to the plate against Fairmont. Photo by Ron Nunnari /Civitas Media Third baseman Marissa Bardonaro throws to first baseman Ryanne Stoffel for an out against Fairmont. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_MarissaBardonaro-1.jpg Third baseman Marissa Bardonaro throws to first baseman Ryanne Stoffel for an out against Fairmont. Photo by Ron Nunnari /Civitas Media

By Ron Nunnari [email protected]

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email [email protected] or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

