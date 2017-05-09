May City Beautiful Award winner

ENGLEWOOD — The May Englewood City Beautiful Award winners are Brad and Sherri Winfield of 1010 Lofton Drive. The Winfield’s put a lot of time and effort into maintaining their yard and keeping it looking nice.

This home was nominated by neighbors who say, “Most days, you will see Brad and Sherri out working on their beautiful yard.”

The Englewood Festival and Arts Commission would like to recognize and applaud the efforts of city residents who have worked to beautify their property or home. Show your hometown pride by nominating your deserving friends or neighbors for the monthly “City Beautiful” award. A winner will be selected each month during the spring and summer beginning in May.

Nominations forms may be found at www.englewood.oh.us under Community. Forms may be submitted online or mailed to the Earl Heck Community Center, 201 N. Main St., or call 836-5929 with your nomination.

Pictured are Brad and Sherri Winfield and Englewood Festival and Arts Commission members Jerri Amos and Donna Alexander. http://englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_CityBeautiful.jpg Pictured are Brad and Sherri Winfield and Englewood Festival and Arts Commission members Jerri Amos and Donna Alexander. Contributed photo